Police asking for help finding missing 79-year-old last seen near Maryland and Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old.

Daniel Rollberg was last seen Sunday around 6:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of S Maryland Parkway.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, red undershirt, black pants and yellow slippers.

He's described as standing 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair.

Authorities say he could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to LVMPD at 702-828-3111.

