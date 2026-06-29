Police asking for help finding 26-year-old woman last seen in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding a woman who hasn't been heard from in over a week.

Sally Grace Contarino might be in severe emotional distress and in need of assistance, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Contarino's family last heard from her on June 20, and she was last known to be in the area of 9700 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, just off I-11, around 1 p.m.

She is described as 26-years-old, standing 5'5" tall, weighing roughly 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last known to be wearing a gray/blue sweatshirt, jean shorts, black and white shoes, and a purse.

LVMPD said she is known to like hiking, and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 702-828-3111.

