Police arrest man for shooting into downtown Las Vegas apartment, killing man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 44-year-old man has been charged after being accused of shooting into an apartment and killing a man in downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Thursday at 6:51 a.m. in the 400 block of South 10th Street. During a press conference on Thursday, investigators told Channel 13 that a person of interest had been detained at the scene but he was not publicly identified.

On Friday, police said the man was identified as Major Sanford and he has been charged. According to investigators, witnesses stated they saw Sanford shooting into the victim's apartment and leaving the scene before officers got there.

He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing multiple charges including open murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and a prohibited person owning or possessing a gun.

According to jail records, he's scheduled to be in court on Nov. 14 for those charges. Records show he is also facing battery charges for an unrelated incident.