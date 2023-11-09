Watch Now
One dead, one in custody following shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 8:21 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 11:21:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead, and one is in custody following a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Metro police received initial reports of gunfire in the 400 block of S. 10th Street around 6:51 a.m. Arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

One person is in custody, and a nearby school is on a soft lockdown.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while an investigation is ongoing.

