Metro police share new surveillance video in push to identify suspects in Reba the bulldog's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is asking for your help identifying the suspects in Reba the bulldog's killing.

Metro shared a surveillance video Wednesday showing a man and woman arrive in the area where the black closed plastic container with Reba was eventually found.

Channel 13 obtained that video on Tuesday— confirming that police are investigating this case.

Watch surveillance footage showing possible suspects in the death of Reba the bulldog

In the video, you can see a white four-door sedan park, two suspects exit the car, drop something on the ground near the driver's side and eventually get back into the car to drive away.

Sgt. William Gethoefer, the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail, said the department exhausted all their leads in this investigation.

LVMPD urges anyone with any information about this incident or the identity of the individuals to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or use this link.

