Police and firefighters to compete in free 'Battle of the Badges' charity game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local police and firefighters are battling it out this Sunday for charity at a free basketball game benefitting "organizations dedicated to providing mental health resources" to first responders, according to organizers.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a "high-energy game," as well as a touch-a-truck experience that allows people to check out the interior of first responder vehicles and take pictures, and a skills challenge that gives audience members a chance to win prizes for making a basket while decked out in first responder gear, organizers shared.

Organizers said ,embers of LVMPD, Clark County Fire Department, Henderson Police and Fire Departments, and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are some of the entities expected to make up teams.

The game will take place at Western High School, located at 4601 West Bonanza Road. Doors will open at 9 a.m., with tipoff slated for 10 a.m.

Admission is free, but attendees will need to obtain a ticket to the event online. You can get yours by clicking here.

