Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Police activity in Centennial Hills neighborhood

Las Vegas police
KTNV
File photo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's crime tape and police van.
Las Vegas police
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared information regarding an incident in the 8200 block of Southern Cross Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a "suicidal person armed with a weapon" is in a house in the area. The area has been contained as the investigation continues, LVMPD said.

Avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team