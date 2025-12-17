Police activity in Centennial Hills neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared information regarding an incident in the 8200 block of Southern Cross Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, a "suicidal person armed with a weapon" is in a house in the area. The area has been contained as the investigation continues, LVMPD said.
Avoid the area at this time.
