Police activity has Charleston Boulevard closed at U.S. 95, off-ramps also closed

KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:24:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity on Charleston Boulevard has the road closed in both directions between Honolulu and Sacramento, under the U.S. 95 overpass.

Nevada Highway Patrol also is reporting that both north and southbound off-ramps of the U.S. 95 at Charleston Boulevard are closed.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they are working an active barricade situation.

Avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

