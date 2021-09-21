Police activity has Charleston Boulevard closed at U.S. 95, off-ramps also closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity on Charleston Boulevard has the road closed in both directions between Honolulu and Sacramento, under the U.S. 95 overpass.

Nevada Highway Patrol also is reporting that both north and southbound off-ramps of the U.S. 95 at Charleston Boulevard are closed.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they are working an active barricade situation.

Avoid the area and find alternate routes.

We are working an active barricade with an individual who is refusing commands in this area. Please avoid this area for now. https://t.co/miUNYqrzK4 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 21, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

