Henderson police say man was pointing gun at bystanders before officers fired

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are releasing more details about what led officers to shoot and kill a man.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a man with a gun near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Henderson police say barricade turned into fatal shooting involving police

The Henderson Police Department SWAT team was also called in. They say the man was pointing his gun at innocent bystanders and refused to follow officers' commands before barricading himself inside a residence.

Henderson police say SWAT officers encountered the man with a gun on the balcony before officers fired.

The deadly shooting happened on Tuesday night and is the second officer-involved shooting for the City of Henderson this year.

Involved officers are on paid leave while the department investigates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.