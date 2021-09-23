Henderson Police Department releases names of SWAT officers involved in deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The SWAT officers involved in a deadly shooting on Tuesday have been identified by Henderson Police Department.

The department says Officer Logan Tillmon and Officer Mark Street are involved in the shooting.

Tillmon has been employed with HPD since August of 2008.

Officer Street has been employed with the HPD since October of 2008.

Involved officers are currently assigned to the Operations Support Division and have both been placed on paid administrative leave.

This is the second officer-involved shooting for the City of Henderson in 2021.

On Wednesday, the department said the man shot and killed was pointing his gun at innocent bystanders and refused to follow officers' commands before barricading himself inside a residence near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.