LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire are set to arrive at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

The Pokémon GO Tour: Hoen is a two-day event from February 18 to February 19, 2023. Early bird tickets are on sale for $25 until December 31. After December 31 tickets will be $30.

