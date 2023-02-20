Players tried to 'Catch 'em all' during the Pokemon GO Tour at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time ever, you really can "catch 'em all" in Las Vegas.

The "Pokemon GO Tour" brought in thousands of gamers from all over the world to Sunset Park. The scavenger hunt has become one of the most popular interactive games in our time.

Pokemon GO is all about exercise and walking to locations. On Sunday, many were brought to Sunset Park to find selected Pokemon creatures.

The goal is to catch them all. However, KTNV's Angelina Dixson heard from players that you may never actually get to "catch them all."

There are nine generations of Pokemon, and people walking around Sunset Park were busy with their phones looking for more creatures. At the event, there were also plenty of amenities such as music, food trucks and trivia games.

There was even a volcano that went off every hour.

Organizers of the event say thousands of people were at the park Sunday because it's all about bringing the community together.

"Absolutely, community-building is one of the main goals of our game," said Humberto Kam, director of local live events for Pokemon GO. "And given the pandemic, we were just given the opportunity to bring people together that have been playing for months, if not years. And an opportunity to get to meet each other, trade and have that connection."

Kam says if you are interested in playing for the first time, there will be a tutorial on the app on how you can find Pokemon creatures, collect them and trade.