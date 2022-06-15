Plaza Hotel & Casino unveils the Plaza's 'Main Street reimagination project'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Plaza Hotel & Casino has announced details for four large-scale projects that will transform and reimagine its historic Main Street facade. The goal is to transition the Plaza into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming and dining.

“The Plaza is proud to call 1 Main Street home,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel and Casino. “Main Street is where Las Vegas got its start, and over the last decade, the Plaza has continued to improve and create new experiences at this historic site.

Following the lead of the Plaza’s most recent addition, the Sand Dollar Downtown, which opened last month at the Plaza and has its own entrance on Main Street, Jossel announced four more brand-new projects. These include the animated Carousel Bar under the Plaza’s iconic dome, downtown’s first smoke-free, social media friendly gaming area, a rooftop patio at Oscar’s steakhouse, and the addition of the popular, Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts.

“Like our neighbors and city leaders, we have been committed to revitalizing downtown Las Vegas into a destination known for great art, dining, culture, hospitality, and entertainment,” Jossel said. “Today, we unveil plans to further these efforts and transform Main Street into an unforgettable and must-visit place in Las Vegas for food, drinks, and gaming.”

The centerpiece of the Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project, according to Jossel, will be the transformation of the porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar.

The bar will “offer an outdoor bar experience like no other,” as it will offer handmade cocktails, beer, and wine among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.

The Carousel Bar’s design also preserves the dome’s iconic vintage Vegas lights that have been featured in many movies and shows over the years. The 2,500 sq. ft. outdoor venue will include an outdoor cooling system and seating for nearly 100 guests in booths, at the bar, and along its outer rail that will overlook Main Street at the western entrance to the Fremont Street Experience.

Adjacent to Carousel Bar will be downtown’s first smoke-free and social media friendly gaming space, which will establish the Plaza as a destination for slot machine enthusiasts and social media influencers alike. The nearly 2,500 sq. ft. gaming space will also feature the brand-new Brian Christopher Slots area that debuted last year at the Plaza.

The space will be for guests 21 and older and styled like the Plaza’s prior Studio 71 photo space with fun backdrops for selfies, group shots and Instagrammable moments. It will also better accommodate social media posting because the Plaza will be able to control volume of the music in the space, as well as focus on playing only copyright friendly songs that can be posted on social platforms.

Oscar’s patio will be created on the rooftop deck above the new gaming space and be accessible via the restaurant’s existing lounge. Offering the award-winning restaurant’s full dinner menu in addition to its extensive wine and cocktail lists, Capable of hosting approximately 225 people, Oscar’s patio will be the first al fresco space for fine dining in downtown.

The new Pinkbox Doughnuts location will feature an oversized, 3D doughnut with sprinkles entrance on Main Street. From a 16-foot-long glass doughnut display case, Pinkbox will sell its full line of over 70 different flavors of doughnuts, from classics and signature creations to Doughcros® and vegan. Pinkbox will also launch an exclusive menu of spiked (alcoholic) doughnut milkshakes at the Plaza location. The interior décor of the 1,200 sq. ft. store will mirror Pinkbox’s most recent locations across the valley with its pink floor stripes and 3D sprinkles, coffee spill and signature pinks drips on the walls.

While unveiling the plans, Jossel noted that the Plaza’s evolution and improvements, including these four projects, wouldn’t be possible without the support of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, and the vision of the property’s owner, Poju Zabludowicz, chairman and CEO of Tamares Group.

Construction on the four projects will begin later this month. SR Construction is the general contractor. The projects are expected to be complete by the end of the year. The Plaza and Oscar’s will remain open during construction.