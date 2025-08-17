Play ball! LVMPD and LVFD to face off for charity in baseball matchup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grab your peanuts and crackerjack, because the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Fire Department are set to battle it out for charity during a ball game next month.

The Las Vegas Ballpark will welcome LVMPD and LVFD for the return of their free Police vs. Fire Charity Baseball Game on Saturday, September 13, organizers shared.

Attendees can expect a lively game, stadium food and drinks, and connection to local organizations, according to organizers.

Proceeds from the event will benefit charities for both teams, including Law Enforcement Assistance Fund (L.E.A.F.) which organizers said is "committed to ensuring the children and widows of fallen officers receive a fully funded college education," and Sin City FD Sports, "whose mission is to unite firefighters from across the Las Vegas Valley through competitive sports while promoting mental wellness, and physical conditioning, stronger interdepartmental relationships."

The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on September 13, with doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark. This event is free for all ages with a ticket, with VIP admission also available for purchase. Grab your tickets to the game here.