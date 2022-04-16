Plant expert shares tips on growing food, plants in Southern Nevada

Timing for planting is based on the first and last frost dates, even in the desert in Southern Nevada. As temperatures heat up leading into the summer, Agriculture Engineer David McClenton from Green Samaritan Group and Green Our Planet is sharing tips on how to plant anything from vegetables to flowers to a novice gardener hopes to grow this season.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 10:50:49-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.