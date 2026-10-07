Plans for affordable veteran and military housing in Sunrise Manor move forward

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Plans for a veteran and military housing development in Sunrise Manor are moving forward after lots of public comment and questions from commissioners.

On Wednesday, Clark County Commissioners approved amendments related to plans for Patriot Housing LV, essentially paving the way for the affordable housing project. The plans call for 348 affordable apartment units south of Vegas Valley Drive and west of Tree Line Drive within Sunrise Manor. The plans also include amenities, transportation support, on-site security, and wraparound services.

Veterans have been showing up to county meetings to voice their support and urge commissioners to approve the project. County staff previously recommended denial of the project, citing the industrial area around it.

I recently went out to the site with Levy Shultz, president of the Nevada Veterans Caucus and the Nevada Veterans Fund. He pushed back against the county's industrial assessment of the area, pointing out the large neighborhoods nearby, including the new Independence neighborhood, and said veterans and military families deserve to live in residential areas, surrounded by other families.

He believes that not only is the proposal well-suited for the area, but that the area is apt for the future residents who would potentially live there.

"It seems to be pretty close to a lot of different services. It's 20 minutes from the base, which is perfect. It's enough of a barrier for active-duty members who live here to have, you know, a bit of distance. It's 11 minutes from the CRRC (The VA Southern Nevada Health Care System Community Resource and Referral Center) which provides resources from the VA to veterans for housing, and it's 3 minutes from a grocery store and right off a major bus line," Shultz said.

Location wasn't the only concern county staff had, though. At a September zoning meeting, where after lengthy public comment and robust discussion, commissioners decided to hold the matter until October, county commissioners noted concerns about the project's financing, affordability, and zoning. They wanted the developer to provide assurances that the development would be officially certified as affordable housing by the housing department. They also wanted assurances that if they change the land zoning to allow this project, but the financing falls through, that another developer cannot come in and build luxury apartments there that are neither affordable nor veteran-focused.

The scrutiny and questions frustrated many veterans, including Shultz, who said he sees the need for more veteran support every day through the work he does.

"Our fund, the Nevada Veterans Fund, does food delivery," Shultz said. "What we're hearing is that, you know, if their rents were lower, the cost of living was lower, they would be able to afford these essential goods and services. So, if they had this option, we would not have to deliver food for them because they would have enough money for the essential goods."

"I've seen firsthand what these folks need and that we need more affordable housing solutions. I also know what it's like to be a junior enlisted sailor in the military looking for affordable housing," Shultz went on to say.

Commissioners said they support affordable housing and veteran projects, but just want safeguards in place. They also had qualms about the City of Las Vegas' involvement in the project, as it currently owns the land but is planning to sell it to the developer for this project. Commissioners noted that it's a uniquely complicated situation.

The developer came back before commissioners on Oct. 7 at the county zoning meeting with the revisions and safeguards they requested regarding the financing, affordability, and zoning. Among the protections in place now is a provision that requires the developer to get the affordable housing certification within an allotted amount of time, as well as a caveat that would prevent another developer from swooping in and building something not affordable, should this project not come to fruition.

Commissioners ultimately approved the plans and the decision was met by cheers by the many veterans at the meeting.

