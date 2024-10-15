Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Plans announced for second Sphere location in Abu Dhabi

The size of the second location will mirror the "20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas."
Sphere.jpg
KTNV and Sphere Entertainment
Sphere.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)—On Tuesday, Sphere Entertainment announced its plans to open a second location in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.”

While the date for the opening of the second sphere has not been announced, the size will mirror the "20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH