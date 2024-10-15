Plans announced for second Sphere location in Abu Dhabi

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)—On Tuesday, Sphere Entertainment announced its plans to open a second location in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.”

While the date for the opening of the second sphere has not been announced, the size will mirror the "20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas."