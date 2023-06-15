Watch Now
Planned power outage causes delays at Harry Reid International Airport

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 20:55:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Operations are back to normal at Harry Reid International Airport after a planned power outage led to delays.

According to airport officials, a planned power outage was scheduled for Wednesday morning at 2 a.m. However, an electrical system in one of the baggage handling facilities didn't reboot properly, which caused a problem with the bag belts.

Officials said while the issue was being worked on, they had to use an alternate screening plan and had to check bags by hand, which caused longer lines for Southwest and American Airlines.

However, airport officials said the system was back up and fully functional by 3 p.m.

