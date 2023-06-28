Planet Hollywood pools reopen following SNHD inspection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being closed for about two weeks, the pools at Planet Hollywood have reopened.

They were originally closed after the Southern Nevada Health District found violations and compliance issues including water chemistry issues, inattentive lifeguards, and altering drain covers.

"We care about the health and safety of our guests," Planet Hollywood officials wrote in a statement on Wednesday. "Planet Hollywood has addressed all issues presented to us by the Southern Nevada Health District. The pools at Planet Hollywood have now reopened and we apologize for the inconvenience caused to our guests."