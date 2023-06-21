Planet Hollywood pools close as SNHD finds water chemistry, lifeguard, drain cover issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District closed the north and south pools at Planet Hollywood because of violations and compliance issues.

The Las Vegas Strip casino was inspected by the SNHD June 12.

According to officials, the property was found violating water chemistry involving the north pool.

Officials also said that the casino had "inattentive lifeguards, lack of managerial control over lifeguards, and improper rotation of lifeguards." This issue was found in both north and south pools.

SNHD also found a compliance issue involving the alteration of drain covers.

Because of these reasons, the district decided to close both pools. However, officials said the pools can reopen once "compliance is achieved."