Investigation: Pool water at 2 popular Vegas day clubs contains E. coli, high levels of bacteria

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation into popular pool clubs on the Las Vegas Strip revealed the presence of bacteria and even E. coli.

Inside Edition sent a team of producers to collect samples at three of the most popular day clubs on the Strip: Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan, Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay, and TAO Beach Dayclub at The Venetian.

The pool water samples were sent to IEH Laboratories in Seattle for testing, and the results were reviewed by Dr. Susan Whittier, a clinical microbiologist at Columbia University.

"We found a lot of fecal bacteria in some of these pools," Whittier told Inside Edition. "The potential for infection occurring seems inevitable."

The Southern Nevada Health District requires these day clubs to keep pool filtration systems in continuous operation and to keep pools clean of debris, slime and biofilm.

But in the pool at Marquee Dayclub, Inside Edition producers found fingernails, cigarette butts, and foamy debris.

The samples from Marquee contained a bacteria count of 15 million — and that foamy debris tested positive for E. coli, Inside Edition reported.

At Mandalay Bay's Daylight Beach Club, the pool water sampled by Inside Edition had a bacteria count of 100 million, and E. coli was found in that water as well.

"I never expected to see those numbers of bacteria that we found," Whittier said. "It's kind of similar to like, swimming in a toilet."

At TAO Beach Dayclub, it was a different story.

"Whatever they're doing is correct," Whittier told Inside Edition.

The pool water sampled there was clean, with no evidence of E. coli bacteria.

MGM Resorts International operates both The Cosmopolitan and Mandalay Bay. In a statement, the company said that "the health and safety of our guests is a top priority. Our pool operations adhere to all health regulations set by the Southern Nevada Health District."

The Venetian is operated by Apollo Global Management.

Watch the Inside Edition investigation here.