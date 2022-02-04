Board approves $6 billion sale of Sands, Venetian, Palazzo to Apollo Global Management

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved the $6 billion sale of the Las Vegas Sands to Apollo Global Management.

Apollo's purchase includes the Venetian, the Palazzo and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

The transaction will now head to the Nevada Gaming Commission for final approval. That's happening on Feb. 17.

The applicants spoke during Wednesday's meeting about why this move was so important to them.

"To your point, it was an attractive price in the market...and also, we're very fond of Las Vegas. We've been here for 20 years. ...We have nothing but wonderful memories and wonderful thoughts about this city, and how we've been treated has been great for us. We intend to remain here."