Plane makes 'hard landing' near Henderson Airport with 2 on board

Henderson Fire Department
First responders in Henderson at the scene of a plane in the middle of the roadway on Thursday. Officials said the plane made a "hard landing."
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 15:43:20-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two people were on board a plane that made a "hard landing" in Henderson on Thursday afternoon, the city's fire department says.

KTNV first heard reports of the incident near Volunteer Boulevard and Raiders Way just before 12:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the hard landing, officials with the Henderson Fire Department said.

Henderson first responders initially responded but soon turned over the investigation of the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story.

