Plane door falls into Henderson business parking lot; FAA investigating

Christopher Wolverton
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate after a plane door fell from an aircraft departing Henderson Executive Airport on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 16:35:07-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A plane door fell from a departing aircraft and landed in the parking lot of a business in Henderson, the Federal Aviation Administration confirms.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Friday, in the parking lot of a busy business complex on St. Rose Parkway that includes Hobby Lobby and Costco. A resident posted photos of the debris on Facebook.

According to the FAA, the baggage compartment door fell from a single-engine Textron T240 soon after it took off from Henderson Executive Airport.

"No injuries or damage were reported on the ground," an FAA spokesperson told KTNV in an email.

The pilot was the only person on board, the FAA says. After the incident, the aircraft returned to the airport.

Investigators with the FAA are looking into what happened.

