Pilot dies at Las Vegas hospital after Mohave County plane crash

Posted at 10:24 AM, Dec 13, 2023
MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A pilot is dead after a plane crash in Mohave County.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Sunday at 4 p.m. about five miles outside of Topock and Golden Shores, Arizona.

Investigators said witnesses saw heavy, black smoke near power lines and they led deputies to the plane crash site.

Deputies said the plane had taken off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport but reported having engine trouble. The pilot was seriously injured and was taken to a Las Vegas hospital where he later died.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

