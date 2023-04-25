PHOTOS: Harry Belafonte's time in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Entertainer Harry Belafonte has passed away at the age of 96.

On Tuesday, his longtime spokesperson said he died from congestive heart failure.

Over the years, Belafonte performed at several Las Vegas venues including the Riviera and Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas News Bureau Harry Belafonte performs at Caesars Palace September 14, 1967, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas News Bureau Harry Belafonte performs at the Riviera May 11, 1959. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Due to segregation at the time, Belafonte wasn't allowed to stay at some of the hotels he performed at.

When he came to Las Vegas, he was one of several Black performers who stayed at the Harrison House in the Historic Westside.

The Harrison House sits along the Pioneer Trail and has been preserved thanks to people like Katherine Duncan, who is a historian and the executive director of the Harrison House.

She told Channel 13 that back in the day, you could find other celebrities who came to visit the entertainers.

"Of course, Marilyn Monroe, and I mean, all of these people would come through Harrison House to be with Sammy Davis, Jr. and Harry Belafonte and Joe Lewis. This is where they were," Duncan said.

Belafonte also celebrated several milestones here in Las Vegas.

For example, he was part of Sammy Davis Jr.'s wedding to Loray White at the Sands in 1958.

News Bureau/Las Vegas News Bureau From left, Joe E. Lewis, Harry Belafonte, Loray White, Sammy Davis Jr and Donald O'Connor pose with cake after Sammy Davis Jr and Loray White's wedding at the Sands in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 1958. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Belafonte also got married here in Las Vegas. He tied the knot with wife Julie Robinson at Caesars Palace in 1976.

His best man was Oscar winner and fellow actor Sidney Poitier.

Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas News Bureau Harry Belafonte and Julie Robinson exchange rings during their wedding January 25, 1976, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Belafonte's friend and best man Sidney Poitier is on the left. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas News Bureau Harry Belafonte and wife Julie Robinson kiss while cutting their wedding cake January 25, 1976, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sidney Poitier and Joanna Shimkus are on the left. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Belafonte released his breakthrough album "Calypso" in 1956, earning him the nickname "Calypso King." It was the first album by a solo artist to sell more than 1 million copies.

He wasn't just a music star. His charisma led to a successful acting career as well. Belafonte's film roles include "Carmen Jones", "The Player", and his last film role in "BlacKkKlansman."