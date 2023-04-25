PHOTOS: Harry Belafonte's time in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Entertainer Harry Belafonte has passed away at the age of 96.
On Tuesday, his longtime spokesperson said he died from congestive heart failure.
Over the years, Belafonte performed at several Las Vegas venues including the Riviera and Caesars Palace.
Due to segregation at the time, Belafonte wasn't allowed to stay at some of the hotels he performed at.
When he came to Las Vegas, he was one of several Black performers who stayed at the Harrison House in the Historic Westside.
The Harrison House sits along the Pioneer Trail and has been preserved thanks to people like Katherine Duncan, who is a historian and the executive director of the Harrison House.
She told Channel 13 that back in the day, you could find other celebrities who came to visit the entertainers.
"Of course, Marilyn Monroe, and I mean, all of these people would come through Harrison House to be with Sammy Davis, Jr. and Harry Belafonte and Joe Lewis. This is where they were," Duncan said.
Belafonte also celebrated several milestones here in Las Vegas.
For example, he was part of Sammy Davis Jr.'s wedding to Loray White at the Sands in 1958.
Belafonte also got married here in Las Vegas. He tied the knot with wife Julie Robinson at Caesars Palace in 1976.
His best man was Oscar winner and fellow actor Sidney Poitier.
Belafonte released his breakthrough album "Calypso" in 1956, earning him the nickname "Calypso King." It was the first album by a solo artist to sell more than 1 million copies.
He wasn't just a music star. His charisma led to a successful acting career as well. Belafonte's film roles include "Carmen Jones", "The Player", and his last film role in "BlacKkKlansman."