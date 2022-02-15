Las Vegas' Black History preserved through the Harrison House

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An important piece of black history still stands tall on the Historic West Side.

The Harrison House, was a place where black musicians and performers would stay after being told they weren't allowed to spend the night on the Las Vegas Strip.

Today the Harrison house, symbolizes, "Protecting the past and preserving the future", that's the motto as the home has now been transformed into an educational center.

It's current owners hoping this piece of black history helps newer generations learn for years come.

The grand tour begins outside of the home, where you have a clear view of the Bonanza bridge that reads, "Historic Westside"

According to Executive Director and Historian, Katherine Duncan, "Bonanza road was the legal boundary between the black and the white community during the segregationist period of Las Vegas."

Duncan said, "If you were black, you were not welcome or tolerated past that bridge."

Today, though the Historic Westside is no longer legally segregated. It is still home to many black families, some whose ancestors passed down the land for generations.

In those days, if you were a black artist or performer, the Harrison House was the place to be.

"It's a gathering place for famous entertainers who would be performing at the Sands hotel or the Tropicana, but weren't allowed to stay there, so, Mrs. Harrison opened up a guest home for those entertainers and that's what makes Harrison House unique. It was famous for visitors like Sammy Davis Jr., Harry Belafonte, Pearl Bailey, Joe Lewis," said Duncan.

Now the Harrison House sits along the Pioneer Trail, a relic of the black excellence of the 1940's, 50's, and 60's.

It's history preserved, but, many questions loom over whether or not the home can continue to stand the test of time.

"How do we sustain the house until the future? Like who pays the bills? What happens here? How do we, not only what kind of business is going to run from here and what the other structures in the neighborhood, are they important? Historic buildings or should they be torn down? Those are the kinds of questions we're grappling with today," said Duncan.

If you had come into Harrison house in 1940, you would have been brought into the sitting room. This was the exterior room of a standard, 1942 house.

"So in those days, if you got into a person's sitting room, they would talk to you and get to know you. If they liked you, then they would invite you over into the living room. So let's go in the living room," said Duncan.

As I walked from the sitting room to the living room, I couldn't help but admire the photos on the wall of stars like Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, old memories of the Moulin Rouge.

Goosebumps raised on my skin as I took in the rich history that once stepped foot on the property that still sits at 1001 North F. St. today.

"It was listed in the 'Negro Motorist Traveler's Guide' in 1949. So, she had to be doing well to be able to advertise to travelers across America"

The Negro Travelers Guide was used by black travelers all across the U.S. in the mid-fourties.

"It was just on the wrong side of town, so they came here because they could afford it honestly, and Mrs. Harrison didn't have cheap rates. She ran a first-class guest house. So she was, you know, high society," said Duncan.

So if you wanted to sit down with Sammy Davis Jr. or hang out with Harry Belafonte, you had to leave the strip.

"Of course Marilyn Monroe, and I mean, all of these people would come through Harrison house to be with Sammy Davis Jr. and Harry Belafonte and, Joe Lewis. This is where they were," said Duncan.

"Having a one-bedroom suite with its' own self-contained shower and walk-in closet. I mean, this house was an amazing home. It had all of the amenities that any Las Vegas Strip hotel would have."

Over time the Historic Westside has seen it's ups and downs including some wanting to get rid of the house.

"All those old raggedy buildings over there. I've heard that a lot. Why don't you just tear that stuff down and start over? And I go, oh, you know, why would we tear down everything and erase any, any, um, foundation that we've had as a people?"

The Harrison House is currently open for educational tours. To learn more about he rich culture and history of the home that hosted the stars, you can visit their website at Harrison House