Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Rotini and Gnocchi!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Rotini and Gnochhi!

These mixed-breed, eight-month-old pups are available today at Kiss My Paws Rescue.

Rotini is a sweet boy who is a social butterfly, very friendly and playful. The rescue says he is great with people, other dogs and children!

Gnocchi is a little shy and does need a little time to warm up to new people, but he also gets along well with other dogs. The rescue says once he bonds with you, you'll see just how sweet he can be!

If you'd like to meet one of the "Pasta Pups" or submit an adoption application, you can find more information on the Kiss My Paws Rescue website here.

