PETA sends letter to CCSD, urges district to implement empathy curriculum after teen drowns dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas teen is facing an animal cruelty felony charge after allegedly intentionally drowning a dog in a community pool in July.

The teen was arrested in August after investigators uncovered disturbing surveillance video showing the dog being submerged underwater multiple times until it appeared lifeless.

Following those reports, TeachKind, PETA’s humane education division, sent a letter to Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, providing the district with kindness-to-animals curricula and a guide to preventing all kinds of violence by young people.

TeachKind noted in its letter that incorporating the lessons would help address the epidemic of harm that children have been doing to animals and reach susceptible kids before they engage in violent behavior.

“Drowning would be every bit as painful and terrifying for a dog as it would be for a human,” says PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg. “Compassion and empathy can be learned, and TeachKind is on standby to help schools teach young people that violence is wrong, whether the victim is a canine or a classmate.”

“These instances of extreme cruelty to animals by young people really need to be seen as what they are, A giant red flag that requires serious and immediate attention,” said Ken Montville, the senior education projects manager with PETA.

Teachkind said incorporating the curriculum would be at no-cost to the school district. The courses are also being offered online.

As of Tuesday morning, PETA said it had not received a response back from CCSD or Superintendent Jara.