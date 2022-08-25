Watch Now
North Las Vegas police charge teen with animal cruelty in dog drowning

Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 25, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.

According to police, an Animal Protection Service Officer later located and impounded the deceased dog.

Just over two weeks later, a resident in that neighborhood called police about surveillance footage pertaining to the incident.

The footage revealed what appeared to be a male intentionally drowning the dog. The video showed the dog was submerged, multiple times, underwater until it appeared lifeless.

Detectives were notified due to the nature of the incident, which was investigated as a case of animal cruelty. During the investigation, detectives worked diligently to locate the suspect in the footage and eventually located the male, who was later identified as a juvenile.

On August 9, the juvenile was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center for felony animal cruelty.

