Pet of the Week: Shakira

Meet Shakira! She's looking for her forever home through The Samadhi Legacy Foundation in Las Vegas.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 16:06:34-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Shakira! She is seven years old and has lots of love to offer. Shakira loves her agility training at the Pawtastic Friends enrichment center and "puppacinos.'"
Those who are interested in adopting Shakira can contact The Samadhi Legacy Foundation.
