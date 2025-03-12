Pet of the Week: Meet Marvel!

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Marvel is an approximately four-year-old, 48-pound German Shepherd who's now available at the Henderson Animal Shelter!

She was found as a stray roaming the freeway just a few weeks ago. Though she's still a little underweight, she's now received the medical care she needs and is ready to find the loving home she deserves.

Staff at the Henderson Animal Shelter say Marvel is a shy and timid girl and is a bit cautious, preferring to take things slow.

They added that once she’s comfortable, she’s easy to handle on the leash and stays close by your side.

Marvel will need a family who will support her through her journey of growth, preferably in a quiet home.

Marvel does have a torn right cruciate ligament, but the staff says that with the right pain management, she can live a happy and comfortable life.

The Friends of Henderson Animal Shelter Foundation has offered to pay for the cruciate surgery at their designated veterinary facility upon adoption!