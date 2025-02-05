Pet of the Week: Meet Happy!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happy is a five-year-old Chihuahua mix who is full of energy! Staff at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society say he is very loving.

Happy would do best in a home with older children.

Happy is available for adoption at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society. You can find more information about him here.

Check out how excited Happy was to meet everyone at the Channel 13 studio during his visit:

Pet of the Week: Behind the Scenes with Happy

The Humane Society is also hosting a Puppy Love event this Saturday, Feb. 8.

The adoption event will have pet-friendly vendors, vegan treats and food, pet arts and crafts and more.

It's happening from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Silverado Ranch Dog Park.