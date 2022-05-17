Person dies after medical issue at Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person who was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical issue at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas this weekend has died, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances of the issue in a statement to 13 Action News.

The Clark County coroner identified the woman as 22-year-old Jacqueline Torres Espinoza. Medical examiners had not yet determined her cause and manner of death as of this report.

Several issues related to the festival were reported over the weekend, including a stampede after festival-goers heard reports of a "security issue" on Saturday.

At least three people were hurt after crowds rushed the exit, police confirmed over the weekend.

READ: 3 people hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said reports of a shooting that caused panic at the festival were "unfounded."

Other festival-goers posted on social media about a lack of shade and availability of water amid near-triple-digit temperatures.