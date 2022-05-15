Fans trying to stay cool at the Lovers and Friends festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Packing the Las Vegas Strip for a night of nostalgic music. The Lovers and Friends music festival kicked off today with early 2000s hip hop and R&B. It also comes as weekend temperatures flirt with triple digits.

For the thousands of music lovers at the Lovers and Friends festival, it’s a trip down memory lane. Listening to hip-hop and R&B at the start of the millennium with artists like T-Pain.

“It was nice to see them back together doing all the same type of music we grew up with,” Jessica Rubin, who was visiting from Southern California, said.

As fans moved from stage to stage, the heat was setting in. Valley temperatures pushing towards triple digits.

“As Nelly would say it’s getting hot in here? It’s getting really hot in here,” Josh Rubin, also of Southern California, said.

Really hot to where some fans made sure to be prepared like making their own shade.

“Stay cool. It seems hot. Way hotter than it really is,” Jessica Rubin said.

Others made sure they were drinking the right liquids.

“Stay hydrated. You definitely need a thermos out here. Keep your water cool,” Josh Rubin said.

On a warm day like this, just how much water do you need to drink? The CDC says you need to drink between 8 to 10 glasses a day, or about 4 of these regular-sized water bottles.

As fans made sure to have the bottles ready, they have simple words of advice for future events.

“Stay hydrated, bring an umbrella,” Josh Rubin said.