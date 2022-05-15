Watch
Local News

Actions

Reports of shooting at Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival 'unfounded' according to Las Vegas police

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking to reassure nervous Las Vegans that reports of gun fire at the Lovers &amp; Friends Festival being held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds are "unfounded."
Posted at 11:54 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 03:15:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking to reassure nervous Las Vegans that reports of gunfire at the Lovers & Friends Festival being held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds are "unfounded."

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, reports surfaced of gunfire near the music event, which led to a "large group of attendees to exit the venue" according to police.

LVMPD arrived on the scene and event organizers asked all to remain in place for a brief period before the concert resumed.

According to a Las Vegas Metro statement, "there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded."

EARLIER: Fans trying to stay cool at the Lovers and Friends festival

Police officials say three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Lovers & Friends Festival concert organizers tweeted a statement just minutes before midnight Saturday to "thank the local authorities for their quick response."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH