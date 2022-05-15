Reports of shooting at Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival 'unfounded' according to Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking to reassure nervous Las Vegans that reports of gunfire at the Lovers & Friends Festival being held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds are "unfounded."

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, reports surfaced of gunfire near the music event, which led to a "large group of attendees to exit the venue" according to police.

LVMPD arrived on the scene and event organizers asked all to remain in place for a brief period before the concert resumed.

According to a Las Vegas Metro statement, "there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded."

Police officials say three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Lovers & Friends Festival concert organizers tweeted a statement just minutes before midnight Saturday to "thank the local authorities for their quick response."