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Person armed with knife leads to barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas, police say

LVMPD asks the public to avoid the area near Cheyenne Avenue and Rancho Drive due to a large police presence.
Las Vegas barricade situation
KTNV
Las Vegas barricade situation
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person armed with a knife has led to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say a male threatened another person with a knife in the 3200 block of North Michael Way near Cheynne Avenue and Rancho Drive.

According to police, officers made contact with the alleged armed person but he "refused to comply with the officers' orders to exit the apartment."

LVMPD says the incident was deemed a barricade situation, and SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area due to a large police presence.

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