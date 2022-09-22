Pepsi releasing fall flavors: Toasty Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, Chocolate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — PepsiCo is introducing their Pepsi S'mores Collection!
Pepsi said they made the collection for those who, "refuse to miss an opportunity to satisfy their s'mores cravings."
The collection is a limited-edition, mini-can beverage trio.
The following flavors mentioned in a press release are:
- Toasty Marshmallow is an entirely new Pepsi concoction, taking a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.
- Graham Cracker is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile.
- Chocolate contains dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor.