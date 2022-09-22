Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pepsi releasing fall flavors: Toasty Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, Chocolate

7zYhSMF8.jpeg
PepsiCo
PepsiCo is introducing their Pepsi S'mores Collection!
7zYhSMF8.jpeg
Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 19:12:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — PepsiCo is introducing their Pepsi S'mores Collection!

Pepsi said they made the collection for those who, "refuse to miss an opportunity to satisfy their s'mores cravings."

The collection is a limited-edition, mini-can beverage trio.

The following flavors mentioned in a press release are:

  • Toasty Marshmallow is an entirely new Pepsi concoction, taking a marshmallow base with layers of toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.
  • Graham Cracker is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to achieve the perfect balanced graham cracker flavor profile.
  • Chocolate contains dominant notes of cocoa throughout, with slight hints of vanilla to create extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH