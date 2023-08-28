Pediatric cancer patients, families get behind-the-scenes look at BattleBots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pediatric cancer patients and their families got the VIP treatment at BattleBots this weekend.

On Saturday, eight children, as well as their families, got a behind-the-scenes peek at the robots before settling in to watch the robots do battle and destroy each other.

BattleBots, Tyler Robinson Foundation

The group is from the Tyler Robinson Foundation, a nonprofit organization that was created by local band Imagine Dragons. The organization is helps families both financially and emotionally after a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

The Tyler Robinson Foundation will be celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. They are also hosting the annual Rise Up Gala, which is scheduled to be at Resorts World on Oct. 6. Tickets are on sale now with 85% of every dollar going to support families in need. You can learn more about this year's event here. The 2022 event raised a record-breaking $3.5 million.

BattleBots, Tyler Robinson Foundation

As for BattleBots, there have been over 100 live shows since it debuted near the Las Vegas Strip in February. More than 50,000 people have seen the show including celebrities like Criss Angel, Adam Carolla, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Bill Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins.

While the show is mainly known for robot carnage, "Destruct-A-Thon" has also destroyed 100 slot machines, over 500 feet of chain, 70 HyperShock tires, 35 speed controllers, 50 motors, and 16 batteries.

According to the show's website, there are performances scheduled through December 2023.