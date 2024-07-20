Pedestrian in critical condition after high-speed crash at Decatur/Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is in critical condition Saturday after being the victim of the aftermath of a high-speed collision at the intersection of S. Decatur Blvd. and W. Tropicana Ave.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say a Lexus GS350 was speeding southbound on Decatur approaching a green light at Tropicana.

A Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at a red turn light facing north on Decatur, just south of Tropicana and a pedestrian was standing on the sidewalk on Decatur.

Police say the driver of the Malibu, 35-year-old Jessica Carreon drove through the red light into the intersection, right in the way of the speeding Lexus, which slammed into the Malibu, which was sent careening into the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Carreon was taken to UMC with moderate injuries. Police say she showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI.

Police say the driver of the Lexus was not impaired and cooperated with the investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released, pending notification of family.

