Pedestrian gets run over by rear wheels of a mobile home in Las Vegas, pronounced deceased

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday around 1:55 p.m., a mobile home's rear wheels ran over a pedestrian who let go of the the passenger side of the vehicle at 3051 Highland Dr. according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to LVMPD, evidence and surveillance video shows a female was holding onto the passenger side of a 1998 Ford E-350 Jamboree mobile home as it was traveling east through the parking lot of 3051 Highland Dr.

Police say the mobile home attempted a right turn to travel southbound on Highland from the private drive as the pedestrian let go of the vehicle. The pedestrian fell onto the roadway as the rear wheels of the Ford ran over the pedestrian.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation according to the press release.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The pedestrian’s death marks the 41st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.