Pedestrian dies after multi-vehicle crash in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday, the RTC shared that a crash in Spring Valley closed all lanes on northbound Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD for more information on this event.

Police said a Ford 150 traveling northbound on Valley View in the left lane began moving to the middle lane, and a Ram 1500 swerved right to avoid the Ford. However, the tires collided, and the Ram's right side then hit a Freightliner truck that was traveling in the right lane.

The Ram then left the road and hit a pedestrian who was walking on the east sidewalk.

Despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian was pronounced dead by medical staff at UMC Trauma.

Authorities do not suspect impairment in any of the drivers.

This marks the 133rd traffic-related fatality for the year 2025 in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction.