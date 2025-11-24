Pedestrian dies after crash in east valley Sunday evening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Sunday evening crash in the east valley.

It happened around 5:51 p.m. on South Nellis Boulevard just south of East Sahara Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A man was crossing Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk as a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche was heading south on Nellis, according to police.

Authorities said the pedestrian walked into Chevrolet's path, resulting in a crash.

The Chevrolet came to a stop and remained at the scene. Police said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This marks the 146th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.