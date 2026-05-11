Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on State Route 160 in Pahrump

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle last week on State Route 160 in Pahrump, according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on May 6 near Winery Road.

Authorities say a Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling north on State Route 160 in the number one travel lane when it struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the northbound travel lane.

According to NSP, the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

NSP says its Southern Command has investigated 25 fatal crashes that have resulted in 28 fatalities so far in 2026.