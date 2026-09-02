Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the east valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision happened around 7:37 a.m. on East Mountridge Drive near North Hollywood Boulevard.

According to police, a truck with an attached landscape trailer was parked along the curb. A 62-year-old man was on the left side of the trailer removing equipment when a Ford Transit van driving west on Mountridge Drive "drifted" to the right and struck the back of the trailer and then the worker.

Another person inside the trailer who was grabbing equipment sustained minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Transit van, a 29-year-old man, stayed at the scene, did not show any signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.