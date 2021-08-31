PBR championships leaving Las Vegas for Fort Worth starting in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Professional Bull Riders championship event is moving to Fort Worth, Texas, starting in 2022.

Representatives from PBR announced Tuesday that the PBR World Finals will move from Las Vegas to Texas next year.

The event will take place at Dickies Arena as part of a comprehensive schedule restructure for its premier series. The new PBR Unleash The Beast regular season will span from January-May, culminating with a seven-day championship festival, spanning two weekends of bull riding and fan activities in Fort Worth.

The changes will go into effect immediately after the 2021 PBR World Finals which will conclude the current season in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena Nov. 3-7.

“We would like to thank the City of Las Vegas for being such an incredible host to the PBR World Finals for nearly three decades,” said PBR Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason. “While we are excited about the move to Texas, Las Vegas will continue to hold marquee PBR events, which will be announced in the coming months.”

