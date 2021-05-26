Las Vegas welcomes Wrangler National Finals Rodeo after pandemic pause

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and is getting back to its usual form as one of the biggest events, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, will return after a pandemic pause.

A two-day promotional event kicked off Tuesday in true Vegas fashion with a welcome back ceremony under the iconic Fremont Street Canopy in downtown Las Vegas.

Several Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association 2020 World Champions were welcomed by Mayor Carolyn Goodman along with a tribute on Viva Vision.

The event is usually held in Las Vegas each December, however, the pandemic forced the relocation of the event to Arlington, Texas.

In 2019, the event had a total attendance of 168,289 over a 10-day period.

"There is no doubt that whether it is the economic impact, the jobs that are created or the fiscal impact, the taxes that are generated by all those visitors, there are literally hundreds of communities that would give their eyeteeth to have this event happen within their community," explained Jeremy Aguero, economist and principle Analyst for Applied Analysis.

“We believe about 64,000 of those folks come in from out of town generating an economic impact of just under $200 million for our community, combine that with that event taking place in December, a traditionally low visitor volume time for us in Las Vegas, it’s critically important, long-standing event that generates economic impact," added Aguero.

The event is scheduled to take place from Dec. 2-11, 2021 at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Complete details about the 2021 event can be found here.