'I thought it was legit:' Client recalls cosmetic procedure with unlicensed Vegas couple

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman in the Las Vegas area says she's surprised to learn that she received a cosmetic procedure from two people who, police say, were not licensed to do so.

Lana Carbone is just one of potentially hundreds of clients belonging to Olga and Kenny Girchenko — both were arrested and face several charges involving an unlicensed medical facility.

“I can’t believe it. It’s crazy," said Carbone. She says the couple was professional with her during the procedure, but after it was done her lips swelled more than normal.

“I wanna know what’s going to happen now to those people," she said. "I thought it was legit. I thought it was real."

According to an arrest report, the couple was operating an unlicensed lip injection and Botox business out of different rental properties in the Las Vegas area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Owners of unlicensed Las Vegas lip injection, Botox service arrested

The investigation started after a woman, who police say wanted to remain anonymous, saw a profile on Instagram for a company called "Coco Labios" and set an appointment.

Police say the woman went to an apartment on July 7 where she met "Coco" and a man who did not give his name, according to the report.

A lip injection service was performed on that date and she was supposed to return the following month for the second procedure. However, she had an allergic reaction from the injection, and when she contacted the Nevada Nursing Board she found out there was no licensed nurse affiliated with "Coco Labios," according to police.

An investigation was launched that led police to another rental home, as the pair often changed locations.

Social media pages advertised that the business was established in 2017.

“I think people are always looking for quicker, easier, cheaper ways to do things but when it comes to your health there’s really no skimping,” said Erika Kimble, a nurse practitioner in Las Vegas.

Kimble said you should always ask if a doctor is licensed.

SIMILIAR: Doctor shares red flags to look for before procedures

“If you're going to somebody who is unlicensed obviously, they don’t know what they’re doing and you don’t know what products they’re using. Just so you know, botox costs $300 something to actually purchase the bottle so if you’re paying $375 for it I'd be really concerned about what they’re injecting into your face,” Kimble said.

After an experience like this, Carbone said she now knows to be more careful with who she trusts.

“It’s so important to search around and do your homework,” Carbone said.