Doctor shares red flags to look for before cosmetic, surgical procedures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say at least one person got an allergic reaction after a Las Vegas valley couple performed Botox and lip injections without a license.

Olga and Kenny Girchenko were arrested and each face charges involving an unlicensed medical facility.

Las Vegas' Dr. Dalia Wachs breaks down the consequences of a botched injection.

"One sign of that is that it's asymmetrical," she explained. "So if one lip looks bigger than the other, or if your face doesn't look symmetrical after Botox, that means the job may not have been done properly."

"Another sign is you're going to have pain and you're gonna have swelling," she said.

Dr. Wachs says when you get any cosmetic or surgical procedures done at a licensed office, you will be usually be given a list of the most common side effects.

So how can you make sure the place you are going to is legit?

"Number one is: look them up! Any doctor is going to be on the Nevada state medical board [Board of Medical Examiners]," she said. "You can look them up. You can also lookup any facility."

"And if you're there and you forgot to look them up, ask to see the box," said Dr. Wachs. "Fake or bootleg injections will be bought second hand without boxes or proper labeling."

Dr. Wachs also says, if they won't let you see the box or the bottle, that is a major red flag.

Another red flag? If the price seems too discounted or too good to be true.

For more information visit medboard.nv.gov.