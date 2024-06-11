Path To The White House: Economy top of mind for many voters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's early but the polls show the economy and the border are top of mind for many voters.

It's no different in Southern Nevada, with the soaring cost of living fueled by inflation and high interest rates.

Single mom Amy-Marie Merrell moved to Las Vegas from Portland, Oregon to escape a high cost of living in March 2021. She says her quality of life improved immediately.

"Everything was much less expensive. I was able to move in and into a rental home for the exact amount that I was paying in Portland, Oregon for a two-bedroom apartment," she told me. "I was able to afford a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house."

For the very first time, Merrell, who works in the nonprofit world, was able to save money.

But fast forward to 2024.....

"It's too much. The pressure is just too much."

Merrell tells me she is feeling the pinch of the economy.

"Which area are you hit the hardest, in terms of living," I asked.

"We end up cutting back on food and just trying to get the least expensive that we can," she said. "We end up doing things a little unhealthy cause those food items are less expensive."

Lisa Chastain helps families like Merrell to make every dollar stretch.

"I am working very intimately with helping people restructure and figure out how to manage their money," Chastain said.

Chastain says the cash infusion into our local economy from the pandemic is long gone.

"We are four years out from that and the wells are starting to dry. So in addition to inflation is that savings account, they're drying up. Any government assistance for business are drying up and/or gone," Chastain explained. "Across the board, things are stressful for everyone right now."

Chastain added the cost of living is now forcing people out of Nevada.

"You believe a lot of people will be moving out to more affordable states," I asked.

"If wages aren't keeping up, what other choices do people have?"

With prices of groceries, gasoline, rent, and insurance squeezing most Americans, Chastain believes many voters will be voting on the economy come November and asking themselves am I worse off today than I was four years ago?

"Everyone is thinking about our own situation. When it comes to voting, we have to make sure our houses are in order and that we have our needs met and that our community is thriving," Chastain said. "I don't know anyone who isn't making that emotional decision when it comes to voting."